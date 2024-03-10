On a night where Purdue played the Canadian national anthem to honor Toronto native, Zach Edey, ahead of senior day festivities, it was the fifth-year senior from just next door, Lance Jones, who sealed things for Purdue, knocking down a three to extend a double-digit lead with just over two minutes to play as Purdue pushed past Wisconsin, 78-70, to wrap up a 28-3 regular season and an undefeated home record as Purdue wins the Big Ten by three games for the second straight season.





The win was a historic one for a senior class that included Carson Barrett, Chase Martin, Ethan Morton, Mason Gillis, and Zach Edey. It's the 60th win for them in Big Ten play as a class, tying the most ever wins by a class in the history of the conference.



Lance Jones, a fifth-year transfer from Southern Illinois, was Purdue's other starter who was honored during senior day.





Zach Edey finished his final game at Mackey Arena with 25 points and 14 rebounds as he heads towards repeating as National Player of the Year.



Mason Gillis had 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Ethan Morton had 1 steal in his final game at Purdue.



At the end of a dream regular season, Purdue's final game had them seeing nightmares in the first half.



Purdue watched its two best players both fall to the ground at two separate points in the first half with apparent lower leg injuries. On the first, Zach Edey was taken to the ground after an AJ Storr drive to the basket. Mackey Arena quieted as the 7-4 senior retied his laces, stood up, and limped it off. Edey didn't miss any time with what appeared to be a small tweak to his ankle.



Later in the half, Braden Smith was writhing on the floor, grabbing at his ankle as the play continued down the other side of the court. After attempting a pull up jumper, Smith was falling back towards the out of bounds line and stepped on an officials foot, twisting his, and he had to be helped off the court. He then was taken to the back with Purdue's trainer.



Smith made his way back out to the court a few minutes later, sitting down next to Edey, now on the bench with two fouls, before Smith got up and came in for Purdue's final offensive possession of the half.



Injuries provided more drama than Wisconsin in the first half.



Purdue's seniors had a chance to tie the record for most Big Ten wins by a class and cap off an undefeated home record, and the crowd and team both seemed determined to make those things happen.



Lance Jones, fifth-year transfer and senior, started things off for Purdue knocking down Purdue's first basket, a three from the top of the key, and then banked in a three from the left wing in transition on its second possession.



Purdue's early lead would carry through most the half with Zach Edey dominating on the glass, and Braden Smith attacking in the pick and roll.



A four point possession for Wisconsin where AJ Storr got a steal and then Trey Kaufman-Renn was called for an intentional foul briefly got Wisconsin back into the game, and cut the lead to 32-25 after the two free throws and a Tyler Wahl lay up.



But true freshman Myles Colvin, seeing first half playing time, deflected a pass and then saved it in the corner to Braden Smith who darted up court before finding Fletcher Loyer on the left side for a three-pointer. Loyer was fouled in the process of the shot, and the four point play gave Purdue a 42-28 lead.



Wisconsin shot just 12 of 33 from the floor in the first half and went into the half trailing the #3 Boilers 44-33.