Last year, Purdue saw its 21-year streak of having an NFL draft pick ended. Markus Bailey hopes to start it up again this year when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

The last Boilermaker drafted was a linebacker, as Ja'Whaun Bentley went in the fifth round in 2018 to the Patriots. Before that, the last Purdue linebacker picked was Stanford Keglar by the Titans in 2008. Bailey is doing all he can to impress NFL personnel at the Combine in Indianapolis this week.