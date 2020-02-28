News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 10:36:26 -0600') }} football Edit

With knee injuries behind him, Bailey trying to impress at NFL Combine

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last year, Purdue saw its 21-year streak of having an NFL draft pick ended. Markus Bailey hopes to start it up again this year when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

The last Boilermaker drafted was a linebacker, as Ja'Whaun Bentley went in the fifth round in 2018 to the Patriots. Before that, the last Purdue linebacker picked was Stanford Keglar by the Titans in 2008. Bailey is doing all he can to impress NFL personnel at the Combine in Indianapolis this week.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}