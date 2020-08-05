Coming off a hamstring injury, Rondale Moore "is currently at 1,000 percent," according to Jeff Brohm. (AP)

It’s time to play football. Finally. Purdue’s players will report for camp on Thursday and drills will commence on Friday. All the while, the Boilermakers and the rest of the college football world walk a tightrope to stay healthy amid a COVID-19 pandemic that seemingly could cancel the season at any time. "We have a good plan together (to keep players healthy) and we are ready to get things underway," said Jeff Brohm today in a near hour long Zoom interview with media. It marked the first time Brohm met with the media since spring football was scuttled by the pandemic in early March.

Brohm’s fourth team has work to do this August coming off a 4-8 season that was marked by myriad injuries. Among concerns he mentioned on Wednesday:

• The run game: "We have spent a ton of time trying to develop our running game," said Brohm. "... it would help our team to find ways to run the ball more efficiently." Brohm also described the team's offseason work on the run game as "deliberate and extensive." • The offensive line: "The young guys, we have to continue to improve," said Brohm. "I think there are more offensive linemen ready now to play than we have had in the past." • The defense: "We have to get better overall," said Brohm. "We have made some changes. I think we have a capable defense. ... any team that plays well has to have great defense." Brohm mentioned the need to get turnovers, eliminate big plays, get off the field on third down and find ways to get stops. • Special teams: "It's about getting an advantage," said Brohm. "I don't know if last year we got an advantage. That area can't beat you. ... and you have to find a way to get an edge." Brohm said his team has "a few more people in the return game we can utilize now."

NO SCHEDULE FEAR

When Purdue breaks camp later this month, it will face a daunting three-game start to the 2020 season: At Michigan, vs. Iowa and vs. Ohio State. But Brohm didn't flinch when he saw the revised schedule unveiled this morning on BTN. "We all saw the schedule release," said Brohm. "We are excited to see that. For us as a football team, you couldn't ask for a better opportunity. Especially an opportunity to play three of the top elite teams in the country the first three weeks. As a player, coach and fan, you couldn't ask for a better opportunity to go out and showcase yourself and what you are all about."

MASK UP

Like every other school in the nation, Purdue has taken great caution to maintain a safe environment for players to train this summer. And those protocols will continue during camp. "We adjusted to circumstances as well as we think we could," said Brohm. "We continue to improve on that as much as we can. Our team wants to get back ... " But once players leave the Purdue complex, they are on their own. And that's when exposure to the virus may be most likely to take place.

"When they leave the facility, we can preach and talk all we want," said Brohm. "But they are on their own a little bit. They have to monitor that themselves and make sure they are very careful. We can talk about it, but in the end, they have to do the right thing. A lot of the times, that's when some of the issues come up with this virus. I think we've put in as many protocols as we can to help." When camp opens, Brohm says Purdue will be minus some players.

"For us, due to the COVID situation, yes, there are gonna be some guys -- I'm not gonna dive into right now," he said. "There probably will continue to be some things that pop and happen during the preseason plans ... That's always gonna be something we have to deal with."

IS ANYONE OPTING OUT?

There could be a movement afoot in the Big Ten and nationally by some players to opt out on a 2020 season that is ripe with uncertainty.

Even with promised health and safety measures in place, some players may not feel comfortable playing during the pandemic. And elite athletes may think it’s too risky to jeopardize their projected high-draft status. Brohm has had discussions with all pertinent parties about the topic. For now, no Purdue players plan to opt out. "We have had multiple meetings with our players about this, and their parents," said Brohm. "We have been as transparent as we possibly can. Sometimes, we don't know all the answers. But we give all the information we have so all of our guys can make the best possible decision they can. Their health and safety comes first. And that will always be the case.

"They all have the option to do what's best for them."



RONDALE'S STATUS

If Purdue hopes to rebound in 2020, it will need to keep Rondale Moore healthy. The redshirt sophomore is one of the most dynamic players in the nation. But he played just four games last season after suffering a hamstring injury vs. Minnesota. This came on the heels of one of the best debuts in Big Ten history, when Moore became the first true freshman in conference annals to earn consensus All-American honors. Moore saw a bit of action during Purdue’s eight spring practices. Still, the world wonders: Is Rondale back to being … Rondale? Is he 100 percent for camp?

"Rondale is currently at 1,000 percent," said Brohm. "He's looked great, like he always has. He is feeling good. He has worked extremely hard in the offseason. I mean, he is on a mission."



Jack Plummer will be "full go" for camp after his 2019 season ended with an ankle injury. (AP)

QUARTERBACK CHATTER

The battle at quarterback will drip with intrigue. With Elijah Sindelar gone, the Boilermakers will have a new season-opening starter for the first time since 2016. Sophomore Jack Plummer and junior Aidan O’Connell are the top contenders. Plummer started six games last year before an ankle injury ended his season. O’Connell started the final three games. Plummer saw action in the eight spring practices before the pandemic shut down the Boilermakers. He may be the presumptive No. 1 man.

"Jack will be full-go," said Brohm. The battle to be No. 1 could wage deep into camp. Heck, Brohm could even opt to play both signal-callers early in the season. "They have worked extremely hard," said Brohm. "We feel like we have strengthened the quarterback position. Whoever plays, we have other options, as well, for whatever comes up." UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton is a wild card. "He brings an element of athleticism that maybe we don't have," said Brohm. "We just have to get him up to speed." Brohm also likes the potential of true freshman Michael Alaimo.

Jeff Brohm said Lorenzo Neal will be ready to go for training camp after missing 2019. (Krockover Photography)

EXTRA POINTS