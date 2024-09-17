This Tuesday wasn’t a typical one for Purdue; this Tuesday followed the worst defeat by margin of victory in program history. One shudders to think of the atmosphere in the Boilermakers’ film session Sunday.

And then shouting. Cursing. Then hitting. Plastic pads came crunching into each other as the shouting continued from behind the fence shrouded in black tarp which encircles the Boilers’ practice field.

When I walked up to Purdue’s Tuesday morning football practice, expecting to be greeted by familiar rap hits themed generally around coming out on top – around winning – I was instead met with silence.

Dillon Thieneman, Purdue’s best defensive player and an All-American, was its worst-graded defender in a 66-7 defeat to No. 17 Notre Dame, according to Pro Football Focus. Thieneman missed four tackles Saturday, failing even when he was in position to put a stop to Purdue’s bleeding.

“Our fundamentals,” he highlighted as the most surprising thing he had seen on the screen. “We just weren’t doing our technique, we weren’t doing what we were supposed to do.”

He said something flipped, though, as early as Sunday. Head coach Ryan Walters told reporters he was embarrassed by his team’s performance in its aftermath Saturday, and told his players to embrace their negative feelings the day after, and learn from what caused them.

Walters said his team backed down physically to a more talented, seasoned opponent. Thieneman said his role as a leader of the defense is to hold practices above a certain level, to raise the standard and ensure their physicality never dips again.

That’s what I heard walking up, I suppose, that silence punctuated by anger and hitting and whistles.

After his interview, Thieneman walked opposite of a shower and meal in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center and out deeper on the sideline, past bleachers and kicking nets. He found a padded tackle dummy sitting atop a black metal sled.

Then he dragged it into position, a bit nitpicky, nudging it this way and that before backing up six yards and setting his sights on it. He chopped his feet and ran angular, like tracking an imaginary ball carrier, before ramming his shoulder into it in perfect tackling form.

The sled tipped back like a wild bronco and clanged the impact throughout a practice field that only included Gus Hartwig among the Boiler regulars. Thieneman hit it again, and again, and again before ripping his helmet off and sauntering off the field. Hartwig appeared to tell him a joke as the two approached the concrete stairs which lead toward the locker room; the senior lineman was smiling. But Thieneman didn’t laugh. He disappeared down the steps.

If it was an angry Notre Dame team that ripped the Boilermakers apart Saturday, an Irish team awakened after a season-threatening loss, then it would seem the Boilers want that same wake-up call to stay with them.

Maybe they’ll pass it onto Oregon State this weekend. With one last non-conference test before it competes in the largest power football conference in history, maybe Purdue is awake now. Maybe it will catch the Beavers napping.



