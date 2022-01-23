 GoldandBlack - Without Jaden Ivey, Purdue routs Northwestern to get back in win column
Without Jaden Ivey, Purdue routs Northwestern to get back in win column

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Despite the absence of star guard Jaden Ivey, No. 4 Purdue routed Northwestern Sunday in Mackey Arena, 80-60.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points and big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams 12 apiece as the Boilermakers led by as many as 18.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}