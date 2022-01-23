Without Jaden Ivey, Purdue routs Northwestern to get back in win column
Despite the absence of star guard Jaden Ivey, No. 4 Purdue routed Northwestern Sunday in Mackey Arena, 80-60.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points and big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams 12 apiece as the Boilermakers led by as many as 18.
More to come ...
