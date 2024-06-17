One of Purdue women's basketball's top targets in the 2025 recruiting class is set for her return trip to West Lafayette. Four-star guard Madison Parrish has set an official visit to Purdue for the weekend of August 31st, a source told Boiler Upload.

It will be the third time Parrish has visited West Lafayette throughout her recruitment, but now in an official capacity.

Parrish is the No. 88 prospect in the 2025 ESPN HoopGurlz rankings, holding a four-star rating. She is also the No. 3 prospect out of Ohio, according to Prep Girls Hoops. The Mason (Oh.) standout has offers from the likes of Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan State and others.

As a junior at Mason last season, the 6-foot guard averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 42% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

She has the ability to create her own shot off the bounce and get into the lane to make plays, while also being a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. Parrish is also a two-way player, having the tools to be a lockdown defender on the other end of the floor as well.

Purdue is still looking to add to its 2025 recruiting class, which already features four-star forward Kira Reynolds and four-star center Avery Gordon. Katie Gearlds and company will have the opportunity to do so when Parrish gets to campus at the end of August.