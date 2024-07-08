Purdue women's basketball already has two building blocks in the 2025 recruiting class, but Katie Gearlds and company aren't done trying to add to next year's incoming group. The Boilermakers have offers out to several guards in the class, with one priority being Noblesville (Ind.) standout Meredith Tippner.

The in-state talent has taken a pair of unofficial visits to West Lafayette since being offered in late May. Tippner spoke to Boiler Upload about the visits, where she's at in her recruitment and more.