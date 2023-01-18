Purdue women's basketball dropped another Big Ten matchup Wednesday night after a 71-64 loss to Nebraska at home.

Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers fall to 12-6 overall and 3-5 during conference play. After starting the season 10-2, Purdue has lost four of its last six games.

Purdue got things rolling early in Mackey Arena and jumped out to an 11-3 lead less than four minutes into the game. Senior guard Abbey Ellis continued her hot stretch as she had 7 of Purdue's first 11 points.

The Cornhuskers buckled down defensively and turned things around by going on a 10-0 run to take back the lead at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter.

After Abbey Ellis knocked down a three to give the Boilermakers a three point lead, Purdue was held scoreless for the final 2:06 of the first quarter. Aside from Ellis, the Boilermakers went just 2-11 from the field in the opening quarter and found itself down by five heading into the second quarter.

Those struggles crept into the second quarter as Purdue watched Nebraska score six points in less than a minute. Purdue had another scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before Caitlyn Harper connected on a three.

The Harper bucket took the lid off the basket for the Boilermakers and created some momentum. Abbey Ellis then scored five quick points in the final few minutes of the first half as Purdue took a 31-30 lead into the break.

Ellis and Harper took control of the offense for Purdue in the first half, scoring 24 of the team's 31 points in the first 20 minutes. The rest of the Boilermakers combined for just 7 points on 2-13 shooting from the field.

While the Boilermakers struggled offensively, the defense kept them in the game throughout the first half. Purdue held Nebraska's leading scorer, Jaz Skelley, scoreless in 18 minutes.