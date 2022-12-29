Purdue women’s basketball suffered a lopsided 83-68 loss to No. 12 Iowa on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers traveled to Iowa City for their toughest test of the season but were not able to pass. Purdue falls to 10-3 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten play to close out the 2022 calendar.

Early in the game, Purdue had its chance to set the tone as Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes got out to a mediocre start after Clark started the game going 1-4 from the field. Caitlyn Harper had five early points as the Boilermakers tied things up with 3:19 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa then started to heat up and closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 20-12 lead into the second quarter. Purdue was held to just 5-18 shooting in the quarter and couldn’t keep up with the frantic pace of the Hawkeyes.

Purdue could not contain one of the best players in the country as Clark scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, along with four assists.

Every time Purdue went on a surge, Iowa had an answer. A Madison Layden jumper made it an 11-point game early in the second quarter as Purdue looked to climb back into things. The Hawkeyes then closed the half on a 13-3 run and extended their lead to as much as 24 points.

The Boilermakers had their worst half of the season as they shot a season-low 25% from the field and went 3-15 from three-point range. Iowa also had seven offensive rebounds, converting them into nine second-chance points to Purdue’s 0.

Katie Gearlds was as animated as we have ever seen as she addressed the team before going into the locker room at halftime.