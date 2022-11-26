Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball wrapped up their three-game round-robin at the Cancun Challenge with a 71-65 win against Oklahoma State.

The Boilermakers finished the Cancun Challenge with a 2-1 record, beating Harvard and Oklahoma State and dropping their first game of the season against Florida State.

Purdue came out on top of a game of big momentum swings. The Boilermakers held a 10 points lead with 8 minutes to play in the second quarter. Oklahoma State responded with a run of its own, leading Purdue by eight early in the third quarter.

With just over a minute remaining, Lasha Petree's steal effectively sealed the win for the Boilermakers. Petree tipped a pass to the wing and saved it from going out of bounds, leading to Ava Learn getting fouled. Learn made two free throws to keep Oklahoma State out of range.

Purdue ended the game on an 11-2 run in the final 3:47 to secure the victory. Petree and Learn scored 9 of the Boilermakers' last 11 points in the final minutes.

The duo was also Purdue's two leading scorers in the game, with Petree scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-15 shooting and Learn scoring a season-high 12 points off the bench for Katie Gearlds.

Two other Boilermakers scored in double-figures aside from Petree and Learn; Abbey Ellis continued her solid play off the bench, scoring 12 points, and Jeanae Terry finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers head back to West Lafayette, going 2-1 in Cancun while facing their stiffest competition of the year thus far. Purdue will be back in action on Wednesday against Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Mackey Arena.