Purdue women’s basketball moved to 1-0 after a 73-61 win in their regular season opener over Marshall Thursday night. The victory extended their regular season opener winning streak to 5, with the last loss coming in their first game in 2016.

The Boilermakers came out with energy on both ends of the floor after having a slow start to their exhibition matchup on Sunday. They scored 25 points on 8-15 shooting, including five made three-pointers to take an early 14-point lead.

Katie Gearlds said, “They wanted to come out with some energy and really show Purdue fans what we’re trying to be and who we’re trying to become.”

Marshall responded, outscoring Purdue 22-12 in the second quarter to close the 14-point gap to only four at halftime. The Boilermakers allowed Marshall’s Roshala Scott to nearly outscore them on her own with 11 points in the quarter. Purdue cooled off after their hot start and were just 4-14 in the quarter.

Both teams came out firing in the second half. Purdue started 6-8 from the field, and Marshall followed suit with a 6-9 start of their own. Late in the third quarter, sophomore Jayla Smith began to leave her mark on this game.

Up two, Smith had a pair of layups between Marshall baskets to give Purdue much-needed momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

Katie Gearlds said of Purdue’s third quarter performance, "They [Marshall] never took the lead. I’m not sure that would have happened last year. They [Purdue] just kind of buckled in.”

In the fourth quarter, Jayla Smith iced the game for the Boilermakers. She hit a three with 3:06 remaining to push the Purdue lead to 6 and then another at the 1:22 mark to put them ahead by 11.

“I think it was my confidence and me maturing along the way. Over the summer, I put in a lot of work. Talking to my coaches every day and my teammates, especially Jeanae uplifting me.” Smith said of the difference in her game this season.

Those shots by Smith were part of Purdue’s 15-3 run to close the game. Purdue held Marshall without a field goal for the last 4:59 of the fourth quarter. They also forced Marshall to shoot just 3-12 from the field.

Smith finished the game tied for a career-high with 16 points off the bench.

Jeanae Terry became the 5th player in the Big Ten since 2009-10 to have a double-double with less than 10 points. She finished the night with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 5 points. Last season, Terry posted two triple-doubles and became just the third player in Purdue women’s basketball history to record one.

“I strive for Purdue to win, and in any way I can do that I will” Terry said, “Points will come for me. I’m not too worried about that, but just be there for my teammates.”

The four Boilermakers who finished in double figures were Smith, Madison Layden, Caitlyn Harper, and Lasha Petree. Harper led the way in scoring with 17 points, including two three-point makes. 10 of her team-high 17 came in the first quarter.

Next time out, Purdue will host Murray State on Sunday at 2:00 pm in Mackey Arena.