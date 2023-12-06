Katie Gearlds and company have found their groove, albeit against inferior competition, since getting off to a rocky start to the year. The Boilermakers will put their winning streak on the line next time out against Minnesota in the Big Ten opener on Sunday afternoon.

Purdue's winning ways continued on Wednesday evening, as Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers notched a 83-57 win over Southeast Missouri State in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers secured their fourth straight victory since a winless trip to the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week.

Purdue got off to a slow start offensively against SEMO, starting the game just 2-8 from the field before settling in at home. Caitlyn Harper, Abbey Ellis and Madison Layden got buckets on three straight possessions to give the Boilermakers a 13-4 lead at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter.

After the scoring slowed down a bit, freshman McKenna Layden came in to knock down her first three since November 26th against Southern Indiana.

Jayla Smith had a pair of layups in the final two minutes of the quarter to help maintain the double-digit lead for the Boilermakers. Smith dropped six points in the first frame, which is something she's only reached in three total games this season.

Six different Boilermakers scored in the first ten minutes, as Purdue shot 50% from the field as a team, including 3-4 from three-point range.

Caitlyn Harper got things going in the second quarter, scoring on three straight possessions down the floor, including a connection from beyond the arc as Purdue took a 15-point lead at the 8:33 mark of the second quarter. Harper had a game-high 11 points in the first half to pace the Boilermakers going into the break.

Another veteran, senior Madison Layden, also showed out in the first half. Layden had ten points of her own in the first 20 minutes, seven of which came in the final 3:41 of the half. Purdue went on an 8-0 run to close the first half and took a 47-24 lead into the break.

That run leaked into the second half as Purdue scored the first ten points of the third quarter behind four from Caitlyn Harper and a pair of three-pointers by Abbey Ellis and Madison Layden. After the run, the Boilermakers held a 57-27 advantage with 5:53 to play in the third quarter.

Purdue did not connect on a field goal in the final 3:47 of the quarter, shooting just over 30% from the field despite the fast start out of the break. SEMO closed the third quarter by going on an 8-0 run themselves, but still trailed by 24 heading into the final frame.

The Boilermakers coasted to the blowout win, outscoring SEMO in the fourth quarter to close things out inside Mackey Arena.