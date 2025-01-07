Women's basketball: Purdue drops third straight, falls to UCLA 83-49

Purdue women's basketball saw its troubles continue on Tuesday night, as the Boilermakers dropped their third straight game, falling to No. 1 UCLA, 83-49. The onslaught in Mackey Arena was the seventh loss of the season against an AP Top 25 opponent for Katie Gearlds and company, all but one of which came by 18+ points and fourth by 30+ points.

It didn't take long for UCLA to establish its dominance in Mackey Arena, sprinting out to a 13-0 lead in just two minutes and 30 seconds of game action, handing the Boilermakers yet another early hole to dig themselves out of.

Rashunda Jones and Destini Lombard got the lid off the basket, with a Lombard triple at the 6:18 mark of the first, while the pair scored 11 of Purdue's first 13 to cut the lead to eight with 2:24 left in the opening frame.

That success was limited, however, as the Bruins then went on an 8-0 run to make it a 29-13 game through ten minutes, before opening the lead up to 22 within the first few minutes of the second quarter.

In the first half, UCLA shot a blistering 61% from the field and were 5-6 from three-point range, compared to Purdue's mark of just 25% and 1-7 from beyond the arc. That helped the Bruins take a 44-19 lead into halftime of what was a lopsided affair in West Lafayette.



Purdue was never able to claw its way back into the game as Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice continued to feast in the second half, extending UCLA's lead to as much as 31 points at the end of the third quarter.

That deficit reached as much as 34 on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter as the Bruins cruised to an easy victory in West Lafayette.