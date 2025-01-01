Women's basketball: Purdue falls to Michigan State in 2025 opener

Purdue women's basketball dropped a second straight conference game to start 2025, falling 77-59 to Michigan State on New Year's Day. Since Big Ten play resumed, the Boilermakers have fallen victim to Iowa and Michigan, as they are at the halfway point of a stretch against ranked opponents.

Another slow start plagued the Boilermakers on Wednesday, finding themselves in an early 21-9 hole at the hands of the Spartans. Purdue was unable to string together stops in the opening frame, surrendering 30 points, which was the most in a single first quarter in program history.

Michigan State shot 52.6% from the field and hit four threes in the first quarter to build a 30-18 lead. Purdue also handed the Spartans ample opportunities, having ten turnovers, which led to nine Michigan State points.

Purdue saw that deficit expand in the second quarter as the shots stopped falling, after shooting north of 50% in the first quarter. Mahri Petree knocked down a three at the 7:59 mark to make it an 11-point game, but then the wheels completely fell off.

In the ten minutes prior to halftime, the Boilermakers were 1-12 from the field and had eight more turnovers, with a scoring drought lasting 7:59. That allowed Michigan State to go on a 16-0 run to take a 48-21 lead into the break.

Purdue's 18 turnovers proved to be the biggest discrepancy in the first half, as the Spartans had just six, while turning the Boilermakers' ball security woes into 18 points off their own.

While it was too little too late, Katie Gearlds' squad came out more inspired in the second half, actually having the advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Michigan State 18-15 out of the break. Purdue shot 43% from the field and connected on two triples, but were unable to make much of a dent in Michigan State's lead, who took a 63-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The chipping away at the lead continued in the fourth, as Purdue went on an 11-2 run to start the final frame. The Boilermakers were able to get the Michigan State lead to as little as 15, but the Spartans coasted to the win down the stretch.

Purdue finished the day shooting 41% from the field and 39% from three-point range, which outpaced Michigan State despite the discrepancy in the final score. Turnovers continued to be the Achilles heel for the Boilermakers, handing it to Michigan State 25 times, who had 23 points off turnovers.

Only two Boilermakers finished in double-figures, with Destini Lombard and Lana McCarthy both finishing with 10 points in the loss, serving as the two lone consistent options for Katie Gearlds on the offensive end. Kendall Puryear and Ella Collier both finished with eight points, while Collier added five rebounds and three assists, while Puryear had a team-high six rebounds.

The Boilermakers will return to West Lafayette on Tuesday to take on No. 1 UCLA in Mackey Arena.