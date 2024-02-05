Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball sent out a new offer on Sunday evening, offering 2026 guard Myah Epps. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native had been on the radar of the Boilermakers for some time and finally offered the rising in-state prospect. Purdue joins the likes of Marquette, Butler, Providence, Dayton, and Bowling Green in offering Epps.

Epps, a Homestead High School standout, is in the midst of a standout sophomore campaign, helping lead her team to a sectional championship. She was also named First Team All-Summit Athletic Conference, making it back-to-back years earning all-conference honors.

Epps is also coming off an IBCA Player of the Week selection, scoring 27 points on 11-17 shooting with nine assists and eight rebounds in Homestead’s win over Fort Wayne Northrop.

The 5'10" combo guard has a well-balanced repertoire on the offense end of the floor, having the ability to score at all three levels. Being aggressive in taking the ball to the basket and finishing stands out most, while her perimeter shooting is still developing. Defensively, she has the potential and size to guard multiple positions and do so well.

Purdue figures to fit in nicely in Epps’ recruitment at the moment as Katie Gearlds and company look to get started on the class of 2026 in a few years.