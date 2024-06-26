Another piece of Purdue women's basketball's non-conference puzzle is now in place as the Boilermakers have their opponents for the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off in November. Katie Gearlds and company will take on Middle Tennessee State on November 28th before a matchup against reigning national champions South Carolina two days later on the 30th.

Purdue has played the Gamecocks five times in the all-time series, holding a 2-3 record in those matchups. The last win for the Boilermakers in the series came in 2005, when Katie Gearlds scored 18 points en route to a 56-48 win. South Carolina is coming off its second National Championship in the last three seasons and are poised for another run under Dawn Staley.

The Boilermakers have never played Middle Tennessee State in women's basketball, but the first meeting provides some built-in history between the two as former Purdue wing Emily Monson transferred to the Blue Raiders this off-season.

The recent additions to the Boilermakers' non-conference slate join Kentucky and what is expected to be Notre Dame this season. The Wildcats will come to Mackey Arena on December 14th, while the Fighting Irish are set to come to West Lafayette, with that date still TBD.