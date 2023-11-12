Purdue women's basketball got back in the win column with much of the 1999 National Championship team in attendance on Sunday evening, beating Southern 67-50 in Mackey Arena. Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers dropped their season opener to UCLA last time out, but used a big second half to notch their first victory of the 2023-2024 season.

Purdue may have allowed its shooting woes from the previous outing against UCLA to seep into Sunday as the Boilermakers struggled offensively in the opening frame. Abbey Ellis did get things started on the first possession of the evening, scoring on a drive to the basket.

The Boilermakers then went two minutes without a score before Madison Layden caught fire. The senior guard was coming off a scoreless performance in the season opener, but quickly put that outing behind her. Layden connected with her first three pointer of the year at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter, which was the start of a hot streak for the Purdue wing.

Layden dropped seven points on her own in a stretch of just over a minute of game play on the heels of three by Southern's Taylor Williams to make it a 5-4 Purdue advantage. Jeanae Terry then knocked down a jumper to cap off Purdue's 7-0 run and giving Katie Gearlds group a 12-4 lead at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter.

That's when things started to go south for the Boilermakers' offense, however. Southern responded with a 6-0 spurt of its own, behind a pair of jumpers from Kyanna Morgan to cut the lead to two with just under 90 seconds to play.

Layden stopped the bleeding following the run, knocking down a pair of free throws before Sirviva Legions scored on the following possession. The Boilermakers had four turnovers in the quarter, which did not mix well with their shooting troubles.

Terry's jumper halfway through the first quarter was the last field goal the Boilermakers connected on in the opening ten minutes. Everyone outside of the sharp shooting Layden struggled to open the non-conference matchup, going 2-10 from the field while Layden was 3-3. Purdue took a 14-12 lead into the second frame.

Layden and Abbey Ellis, similar to the first quarter, got the scoring going in the second quarter, as Ellis hit a pair of free throws, followed by Layden's third three-pointer of the half. After a near three minute scoreless stretch, Caitlyn Harper had her first points of the day, getting a layup to go down at the halfway point of the quarter and making it a 21-13 game.

Unfortunately, the cold shooting came back shortly after. Harper's layup was the last field goal made by the Boilermakers for almost four minutes. During that stretch, Southern began to close the gap with a three pointer and free throw. Layden then hit a pair of free throws to stop a Southern run once again.

Both teams struggled heavily in the latter part of the second quarter, with Southern not making a field goal in the final 4:50 heading into halftime and the Boilermakers shooting just 3-16 in the frame.

Harper got another layup to go down with 1:46 to play in the opening 20 minutes, to give Purdue a 25-19 lead going into the break. The Jaguars' cold stretch gave Purdue an opportunity to expand the lead, but poor shooting stopped that from happening.

Both teams shot under 29% from the field through the first 20 minutes and each had seven turnovers. The Boilermakers also struggled on the glass for the second straight game, having a 21-19 advantage in that category in a game that it should have been a much bigger differential.