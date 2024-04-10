Purdue women's basketball saw its first transfer portal departure of the off-season on Wednesday as freshman wing Emily Monson announced her decision to leave the program.

The class of 2023 recruit spent just one season with the Boilermakers, playing in 20 games. The 6-foot-1 wing averaged 0.6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists in just under four minutes per game. She also shot just 15% from the field on 26 attempts.

Monson served as depth behind Madison Layden and Jayla Smith for much of her debut campaign in West Lafayette and was likely set for an increase in minutes before entering the portal. The Tennessee native will have three years of eligibility remaining at her next destination.