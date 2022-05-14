Sources: WR Milton Wright academically ineligible, no longer on team

Purdue receiver Milton Wright failed to meet academic eligibility standards and is no longer on the team, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The senior-to-be was expected to be Purdue's No. 1 receiver in 2022 with David Bell off a year early to the NFL.

Wright missed the Boilermakers' Music City Bowl win vs. Tennessee in December because of academics. The Louisville, Ky., native also missed spring drills so he could focus on academics.

The 6-3 Wright made a career-high 57 catches for 732 yards and seven TDs in 2022. He had 24 catches for 305 yards and two scores in 2020 after debuting with 18 receptions for 288 yards and a TD in 2019. He finished his career with 99 catches for 1,325 yards (13.4 ypc) and 10 TDs.

It's not known what Wright will do next. He could enter the NFL supplemental draft.



Jeff Brohm's sixth Purdue team still will have good options at wideout, led by the foursome of Broc Thompson, Mershawn Rice, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and T.J. Sheffield. All four missed spring drills due to injury but are on course to be ready for camp in August. Collin Sullivan is another veteran to watch.



Thompson was a breakout star in the Music City Bowl who earned MVP honors by making seven catches for 217 yards with two touchdowns while playing on two bad knees.

Rice's promising career never has gotten on track due to injury. He looked poised for a breakout in 2021 before a foot injury in September vs. Notre Dame ended his season.

Yaseen also saw his season end in September after he aggravated a 2020 knee injury in practice.

Sheffield is rebounding from an ankle injury suffered while making a TD catch in the Music City Bowl. Can he regain the promising form he flashed in 2021? Sheffield could morph into a key weapon in 2022.

Purdue is folding in two transfers: Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn). Tracy is a speedy, proven target who has starting experience. It wouldn't be a shock if the Indianapolis native earns a starting spot. Canion is a bigger target who is more potential than proven commodity.

Purdue had Texas receiver Marcus Washington on campus for a visit earlier this week, and there's a good chance he'll commit.

Staffers are excited about Deion Burks, who flashed late in 2021 as a true freshman. He could emerge as a key weapon. Classmate Preston Terrell also drips with promise. Will they seize the opportunity?