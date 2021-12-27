WR Milton Wright, CB Dedrick Mackey not with Purdue for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE -- GoldandBlack.com has learned that junior receiver Milton Wright and fifth-year senior cornerback Dedrick Mackey are not in Nashville for the Music City Bowl. Also, super senior offensive tackle Greg Long is here but is doubtful to play.



Wright ranks No. 2 on the team with 51 receptions for 679 yards to go along with a team-high seven TD catches. Mackey started all 12 games this season and has 35 tackles, three interceptions and two PBUs.



The offense already will be without junior wideout David Bell, who opted out of the game vs. Tennessee to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. Bell was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a Biletnikoff Award finalist, leading the league with 87 catches for 1,207 yards along with five touchdowns.

The wideout unit already has been without Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Mershawn Rice, who are out with injury. Broc Thompson will play vs. Tennessee, but he isn't 100 percent and will need surgery after the season.

Against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, Purdue's wideout unit will be led by TJ Sheffield, Jackson Anthrop and Thompson. True freshmen Deion Burks and Preston Terrell also likely will be pressed into duty, along with redshirt freshman Collin Sullivan.

With Mackey out, look for sophomore Sanoussi Kane to start opposite junior Jamari Brown at cornerback. Purdue's depth at cornerback already is thin. Junior safety Cam Allen and senior nickel back Chris Jefferson can play corner, if needed. Redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf and true freshman Brandon Calloway also are options.



If Long can't play, expect sophomore Cam Craig to start at left tackle. Or, No. 1 right tackle Eric Miller could move to the left side with Craig playing right tackle.

