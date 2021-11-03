Turns out, a double-dose of Jackson Anthrop is just what the Purdue offense needed.

The sixth-year senior receiver was deployed in the backfield on occasion at Nebraska on Saturday in one of the most adroit moves by Jeff Brohm in 2021. The result: A revitalized rushing attack that was given some zip by Anthrop in a big 28-23 victory that moved Purdue one win from bowl eligibility with four games to play.

