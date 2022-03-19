 GoldandBlack - Wrap Video — Purdue's Saturday at the NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-19 18:52:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wrap Video — Purdue's Saturday at the NCAA Tournament

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

MILWAUKEE — Purdue's playing for another Sweet 16 trip on Sunday night against Texas, amidst an East Regional's bracket that has exploded.

Saturday, Purdue held its pre-Texas press conference, prepping for another meeting with a Chris Beard-coached team.

GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert discusses all this and more In this Wrap Video from Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

