Wrap Video — Purdue's Saturday at the NCAA Tournament
MILWAUKEE — Purdue's playing for another Sweet 16 trip on Sunday night against Texas, amidst an East Regional's bracket that has exploded.
Saturday, Purdue held its pre-Texas press conference, prepping for another meeting with a Chris Beard-coached team.
GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert discusses all this and more In this Wrap Video from Saturday at Fiserv Forum.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.