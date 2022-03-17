Wrap Video — Purdue's Thursday at the NCAA Tournament
MILWAUKEE — Big game tomorrow, as Purdue opens NCAA Tournament play against 11th-seeded Yale.
After being bored silly by a day full of cliché-riddled press conferences, GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert recaps the day's events and looks ahead to the Boilermakers' opener at Fiserv Forum in this Wrap Video.
