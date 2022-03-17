 GoldandBlack - Wrap Video — Purdue's Thursday at the NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 18:30:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wrap Video — Purdue's Thursday at the NCAA Tournament

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

MILWAUKEE — Big game tomorrow, as Purdue opens NCAA Tournament play against 11th-seeded Yale.

After being bored silly by a day full of cliché-riddled press conferences, GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert recaps the day's events and looks ahead to the Boilermakers' opener at Fiserv Forum in this Wrap Video.

