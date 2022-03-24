Wrap Video — Purdue's Thursday at the NCAA Tournament
PHILADELPHIA — Friday night, Purdue takes on the feel-good story of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter's standing between the Boilermakers and the Elite Eight.
GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert discusses all this and more in this Wrap Video from Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.
