With freshmen reporting over the weekend, that got us thinking: Which of the 26 signees in the Class of 2019 have the best chance to play this fall? Let’s take a position-by-position look, beginning with the backfield.





The QB situation: Purdue is set at quarterback, with fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar the unquestioned starter. Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer is the No 2 man and sophomore walk-on Aidan O’Connell is No. 3. Wait, there’s more: Sophomore Nick Sipe—the only other signal-caller on the roster aside from Sindelar who has taken a snap—is No. 4. And then there is true freshman Paul Piferi. He arrived early and took part in spring drills. While he had his moments, Piferi has a long way to go before he sees the field.

Piferi verdict: REDSHIRT. The 6-5 Villa Park, Calif., kid is smart, eager and talented. He looks the part. But Piferi has to improve his mechanics and gain experience. He is the ultimate work-in-progress. No shame in that. QB is a complex position in this offense.





The RB situation: This position is a bit of a mixed back. Senior Tario Fuller appears to be the No. 1 man with D.J. Knox and Markell Jones gone. But Fuller has had issues staying healthy. Sophomore Zander Horvath, who is on scholarship after arriving as a walk-on, is a battering ram. But is he an every-down back? Nah. Don’t forget about senior Richie Worship. Like Horvath, he’s a big, physical back. But there are concerns if Worship will be ready for the start of camp as he continues to recover from a 2017 knee injury that kept him out all last season. Redshirt freshman Alfred Armour--a walk-on-- is cut from the same mold as Horvath and Worship. Long story short, no other position on the team may be more ripe for a true freshman to come in and steal playing time—and perhaps even carve out a key role--than running back. That's good news from Da'Joun Hewitt and King Doerue as they unpack their lava lamp, bean bag chair and mini fridge and settle into campus this month.



Hewitt verdict: PLAY. The 5-11, 190-pound Hewitt has some giddy-up and punch to go along with confidence. The Nashville, area native could find his way on to the field this fall. How quickly? It figures to be determined by how soon he picks up nuances of the position, like blocking and pass-pro.

Doerue verdict: PLAY. Like Hewitt, Doerue looks to have a good chance to play a role this fall. Heck, it could be a big role for the 6-0, 200-pound Texan who already deserves a spot on the “All-Name Team.” Doerue is quick and tough. The running back position is filled with injury-prone players and inexperience. And none of the veterans appears to have the potential game-breaking ability of Doerue or Hewitt. Purdue has gone too long without a difference-maker carrying the ball. Perhaps Hewitt or Doerue can be a “special” back.