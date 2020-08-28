The Purdue athletic department released its weekly COVID-19 test results on Friday. And it reported 40 positive tests and three active cases, as the fall semester began at Purdue on Monday.

The previous two weeks, Purdue reported zero active COVID-19 cases with 37 cases to date, according to its weekly update on its testing results.

The Boilermaker athletic department has now run 1,881 tests since June 8, when its phased return to athletic activity began.



None of Purdue's positive cases since testing began June 8 have required hospitalization and those cases were "generally" asymptomatic or exhibited only mild symptoms, according to Purdue.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.