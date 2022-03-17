Yale's Azar Swain will have to be Purdue's defensive priority

MILWAUKEE — Yale coach James Jones calls Purdue's Jaden Ivey — who he coached with USA Basketball this summer — "one of the fastest human beings I've seen with a basketball" and jokes about simulating Zach Edey's size using large vehicles on his practice floor.

As for his own best player, Azar Swain ...

"He's the best player in the entire country that can't dunk a basketball," Jones joked. "You find somebody that's better than him that can't dunk a basketball and I'd call you a liar."

There's the face of Friday's NCAA Tournament meeting between the Boilermakers and Bulldogs at Fiserv Forum.

It's a bout between one of the most formidable and physically gifted teams in college basketball and classic Ivy League pluck and intangibles.

Swain — all of 6-1, 185 — is an adult who'd look the part at a 9-to-5 as much as he does on a basketball court, a player who sat out the whole year last season just to play one last season at Yale, whereas some of the Ivy's other top players scattered upon the cancelation of its season.

In that final season, Swain's averaging 18.3 points per game. He's the Bulldogs' offensive alpha, a clever scorer who can make all kinds of jumpers who'll probably see quite a bit of pick-and-roll run against the Boilermakers.

"He's just a tough nut," Jones said. "He's tremendous, a really tough kid, hard-nosed, absolutely fearless. And he never met a shot he didn't like. His shot selection has gotten better here over the last couple games, which makes his coach happy, but he'll shoot from anywhere."