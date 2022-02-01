Spring football is a time of opportunity. And Yanni Karlaftis is primed to seize it.

The gem of the 2021 recruiting class, Karlaftis saw action in just three games last season, playing 16 defensive snaps as a true freshman and making one tackle. But he could be in line for a bigger role in 2022. Work begins when spring football commences on February 28.



“He does a lot of instinctive things,” said former co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert prior to his departure to be DC at Wake Forest. “When we had opportunities to work the young guys, he does a lot of natural things.”