GoldandBlack - Yanni Karlaftis postpones commitment plans

After intending all along to commit prior to his senior season, Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis has postponed his decision.

The West Lafayette High School linebacker was slated to announce a decision on Sunday between finalists Purdue, Cal, Wisconsin and Oregon.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect and brother of Purdue star George Karlaftis has long wanted to make additional visits other than near-by Purdue. The NCAA’s extended COVID-19 recruiting dead period, though, had prevented him from doing so.