GoldandBlack - Yanni Karlaftis postpones commitment plans

Yanni Karlaftis postpones commitment plans

Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis has postponed his decision.
Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

After intending all along to commit prior to his senior season, Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis has postponed his decision.

The West Lafayette High School linebacker was slated to announce a decision on Sunday between finalists Purdue, Cal, Wisconsin and Oregon.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect and brother of Purdue star George Karlaftis has long wanted to make additional visits other than near-by Purdue. The NCAA’s extended COVID-19 recruiting dead period, though, had prevented him from doing so.

