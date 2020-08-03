GoldandBlack - Yanni Karlaftis postpones commitment plans

Yanni Karlaftis postpones commitment plans
After intending all along to commit prior to his senior season, Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis has postponed his decision.
The West Lafayette High School linebacker was slated to announce a decision on Sunday between finalists Purdue, Cal, Wisconsin and Oregon.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect and brother of Purdue star George Karlaftis has long wanted to make additional visits other than near-by Purdue. The NCAA’s extended COVID-19 recruiting dead period, though, had prevented him from doing so.
As i continue to evaluate the incredible opportunities i’ve been given, I have decided to move back my commitment date to a later time. Stay tuned💯💯— Yanni Karlaftis (@therealYK_14) August 3, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.