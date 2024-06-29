With the 9th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Zach Edey out of Purdue.



It's been all love since then as the Memphis rookie introduction tour has taken off on social media. Edey, due to his size and college domination, has met in the middle of a hot takes storm that range from incredible pick to potential NBA drop out.



Obviously the Grizzlies believe that Edey is the big man they've been missing since Steven Adams went down with an injury that cost him last season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ej77iPQklHIERBV0cg8J+Xo++4jzxicj48YnI+V0VMQ09NRSBU TyBUSEUgTSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3phY2hfZWRl eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AemFjaF9lZGV5PC9hPiDjgL3vuI88 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NvdXRobGFuZEdhbWluZz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU291dGhsYW5kR2FtaW5nPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hcml6ekRyYWZ0 MjQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHcml6ekRy YWZ0MjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95dG9zMkVmZkpTIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veXRvczJFZmZKUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNZW1w aGlzIEdyaXp6bGllcyAoQG1lbWdyaXp6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL21lbWdyaXp6L3N0YXR1cy8xODA2MTMzNjI1ODMxNzg0NjU0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

It turns out that Edey has been on the Grizzlies radar for a while.



Before Edey was Edey at Purdue, he wasn't a well known name in college, but that didn't stop the Grizzlies seeing potential in the big man that would go on to dominate the sport for the next two years.



Edey talked to media about that faith that the Grizzlies showed early in Edey's career and that they paid off with selecting Edey with the ninth pick in the first round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGV5IHdlcmUgcmVhbGx5IHRoZSBvbmx5IHRlYW0gdGhh dCBiZWxpZXZlZCBpbiBtZSBhbmQgd291bGQmIzM5O3ZlIGdpdmVuIG1lIGEg ZGVhbCAoYWZ0ZXIpIG15IHNvcGhvbW9yZSB5ZWFyLiBUaGF0JiMzOTtzIGFs d2F5cyBraW5kIG9mIHJlc29uYXRlZCB3aXRoIG1lLiBUaGF0JiMzOTtzIGFs d2F5cyBzdHVjayB3aXRoIG1lLiZxdW90Ozxicj48YnI+TWVtcGhpcyBiZWxp ZXZlcyBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3phY2hfZWRl eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AemFjaF9lZGV5PC9hPiDjgL3vuI8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VQY0VjZVlFek0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9lUGNFY2VZRXpNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0czog R3JpenpsaWVzIChAR3JpenpPbkJhbGx5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyaXp6T25CYWxseS9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjgyNTk5NTkwODgy MTIzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Between media sessions, the Grizzlies put the big man in his new gear. Here's a look at Zach Edey decked out in the Memphis white jerseys.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5tYW5lIGluIHRoZSBtaWRkbGUg8J+QuyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3phY2hfZWRleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A emFjaF9lZGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZzNDUDB3Mlh1 biI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2czQ1AwdzJYdW48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWVtcGhpcyBHcml6emxpZXMgKEBtZW1ncml6eikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tZW1ncml6ei9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjg0NDcwMDcyNjYz NzA0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Grizzlies had a difficult season last year despite entering the regular season with high expectations. A year after a post season run that had Grizzlies thinking title, injuries and star player suspensions derailed the Grizzlies from the jump.



Big man Steven Adams had a knee injury that held him out of action up until the season where it was deemed he'd need surgery and would miss the entire season.



Even more damning, star point guard, Ja Morant, was suspended for incidents off the court. He was suspended 25 games and then when he returned suffered a severe injury of his own to his shoulder.



Memphis ended the season 27-55, allowing them a top lottery pick, a silver lining that landed a big that dominated college basketball for the last two seasons who fills a specific need on the roster with Adams now gone to the Houston Rockets via a trade.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ttZXpHVUFKOGwiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rbWV6R1VBSjhsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1lbXBoaXMg R3JpenpsaWVzIChAbWVtZ3JpenopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbWVtZ3Jpenovc3RhdHVzLzE4MDY4NDQ3MjAzNTE0NTc3MDY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Edey looms as one of the largest on court players in the NBA from day one. There's just not been enough bigs as dominant as he was in college to properly know how his game will translate to the NBA.



But the Grizzlies are believers in the big man, and it looks like Edey will have a chance from day one to potentially start for the Grizzlies who have every other position in their rotation pretty locked in.



Edey, for rebounding alone, makes a ton of since for the Grizzlies who have a star point guard who will thrive with the space Edey creates as a screener in the pick and roll. Edey also matches well with the Grizzlies four-man Jaren Jackson Jr. who has the ability to stretch the floor on offense, and cover a lot of ground on the defensive end.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+QuyAx77iP4oOjNO+4j+KDoyDwn5C7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vemFjaF9lZGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkB6YWNoX2VkZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EN1puWVo5 NDdvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRDdabllaOTQ3bzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNZW1waGlzIEdyaXp6bGllcyAoQG1lbWdyaXp6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21lbWdyaXp6L3N0YXR1cy8xODA2ODMxMzQyMDg2 MjQ2ODAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Edey is joined by a familiar face, Cam Spencer, who was the Grizzlies last pick of the draft going 53rd in the draft after transferring to Rutgers two seasons ago and finishing his career at UConn where he helped the Huskies win back to back National Titles, defeating Edey's Boilers in the title game.



To round out the Grizzles draft night, Memphis selected Jaylen Wells out of Washington State.







Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5tZW1iZXJz8J+QuyDjgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzRqa1pBWTdXbHEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80amtaQVk3V2xxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1lbXBoaXMgR3JpenpsaWVzIChAbWVtZ3JpenopIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWVtZ3Jpenovc3RhdHVzLzE4MDY4 MTc5NTgyMDQ5NzczOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyOCwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Edey will be joining a big man that's also familiar to Purdue fans. Jaren Jackson Jr. was a one year star at Michigan State, and he'll now play alongside Edey.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iYXJ0IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+rofCfq6Hwn6uhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RN3Q1 OXVBaEVPIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUTd0NTl1QWhFTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKSkogKEBqYXJlbmphY2tzb25qcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJlbmphY2tzb25qci9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjEzNjU1MTA1NzA3 MjM2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The three rookies were put together to talk to media yesterday and here's a full video of the interview.

Here's the touching moment again of Zach Edey, who declined a green room invitation to instead watch the draft with his former teammates, including Mason Gillis, who flew in from Carolina to join his former team after transferring to Duke for his fifth and final college season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aYWNoIEVkZXkgd2VudCBmcm9tIGJlaW5nIHJhbmtlZCA0MzZ0aCBp biBoaXMgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wgY2xhc3MsIHRvIGhhdmluZyBhbiBhbGwtdGlt ZSBjYXJlZXIgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jv aWxlckJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJvaWxlckJhbGw8L2E+ LCB0byBiZWNvbWluZyBhIFRvcCAxMCBOQkEgRHJhZnQgcGljayDwn5GPPGJy Pjxicj7wn46Z77iPOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01h dHROb3JsYW5kZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hdHROb3JsYW5k ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LOUlhczJCWE53Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSzlJYXMyQlhOdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDQlMgU3Bv cnRzIENvbGxlZ2UgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn4+AIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0c0NCQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTgwNjcxNjAyMTUzNDc4MTczNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not every media person was sold on Zach Edey working in the NBA and going 9th in the NBA Draft. There were some hot takes that doubt Edey's ability to translate his college production to the NBA.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGUgZ2F2ZSBldmVyeSBvdGhlciBwaWNrIGluIHRoZSBlbnRpcmUg Zmlyc3Qgcm91bmQgYSBCIG9yIGJldHRlciBidXQgaXMgZHlpbmcgb24gdGhl IGhpbGwgdGhhdCBaYWNoIEVkZXkgaXMgdGhlIHdvcnN0IHBpY2sgc2hl4oCZ cyBzZWVuIGluIGhlciBsaWZlIDxicj48YnI+SW5zYW5lIGhpbGwgdG8gZGll IG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MQ1BMdnJDT3pZIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vTENQTHZyQ096WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmVnIFdhZGRlbGwg KEBnd2l6enkxMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nd2l6 enkxMi9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjM2MzQ1NDUxMDM5NTg4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

But within the Grizzlies organization, the draft couldn't have worked any better. There were rumors that the Grizzlies were targeting UConn's Donovan Clingan, but the Grizzlies GM, Zach Kleiman, broke down the organization's view on Edey and how he'll fit with the team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXNwaXRlIG11bHRpcGxlIHJlcG9ydHMgdGhhdCB0aGUgR3Jpenps aWVzIHdlcmUgdHJ5aW5nIHRvIHRyYWRlIHVwIHRvIGdldCBEb25vdmFuIENs aW5nYW4sIEdNIFphY2ggS2xlaW1hbiBzYWlkIGdldHRpbmcgWmFjaCBFZGV5 IGF0IE5vLiA5LCAmcXVvdDtpcyBleGFjdGx5IHdoYXQgd2Ugd2VyZSBob3Bp bmcgd291bGQgaGFwcGVuIHRvbmlnaHQuJnF1b3Q7IDxicj48YnI+TW9yZSBv biBzb21lIG9mIEtsZWltYW4mIzM5O3MgaW5pdGlhbCB0aG91Z2h0cyBvbiBF ZGV5IGFuZCB3aHkgdGhleSB0aGluayBoZSYjMzk7cyB0aGXigKYgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VTV0RrOEgzNEwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F U1dEazhIMzRMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJhY2hlbCBQaGlsbGlwcyAoQHJh Y2hwaGlsbGlwc3R2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Jh Y2hwaGlsbGlwc3R2L3N0YXR1cy8xODA2MTc2NzA0NjQ3MjY2NTI1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=