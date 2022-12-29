Purdue's Zach Edey is doing things on the basketball court that we've never seen before.



If the season ended today, he might just be the unanimous choice for Player of the Year. If he wasn't, then those dissenters would be flat out wrong.



His 22.6 points per game and 13.9 rebounds a game don't go far enough in how dominant the big man has become. He's gone from a recruit not in the top 100 or 200 or 300 to the single best player in college basketball.



On the way, he's helped push Purdue to the #1 ranking in the country quicker than any unranked team to start the season in history. Purdue's been #1 now for three straight weeks, something a Big Ten team hasn't done in half a century.



But in Purdue's 12th game of the season, Zach Edey had to do something he's never done before - sit out a game.