Zach Edey Breaks Purdue's All-Time Scoring Record
When Rick Mount left Purdue after the 1969-70 season he had scored 2,323 points. This came without the beneift of the three-point shot or freshman eligibility. His total was amassed in just three seasons and 72 games since seasons were shorter, conference tournaments didn't exist, and the NCAA Tournament was smaller. Now a player can play 72 games (or more) in just two years. With the modern game, freshman eligibility, and 32+ game seasons Mount could have easily scored 4,000 points or more.
Still, if his all-time scoring record at Purdue was so easy to break, why has it stood for 54 years? We all knew it would take a special player to approach Mount's mark, and that player is Zach Edey.
After two Big Ten Player of the Year Awards, two National Player of the Year Awards, the school rebounding record, the school double-doubles record, and the benefit of just one three-pointer Zach Edey has finally passed Mount.
Entering the day Edey needed 12 points to tie and 13 to pass Mount in this his 132nd career game. He has now established his own mark that will stand apart for some time ahead of Mount.
Congratulations to big Zach on achieving yet another great milestone in Purdue history.
