GoldandBlack - Zach Edey carries Purdue past Wisconsin

A dominant performance from Purdue freshman center Zach Edey was enough to propel Purdue past No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69 late Tuesday night.

Edey went for a career-best 21 points, carrying Purdue down the stretch, while Aaron Wheeler made a series of threes to continue his outstanding play and help the Boilermakers to their fourth consecutive win.

More to come.