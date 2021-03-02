GoldandBlack - Zach Edey carries Purdue past Wisconsin

Zach Edey carries Purdue past Wisconsin
A dominant performance from Purdue freshman center Zach Edey was enough to propel Purdue past No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69 late Tuesday night.
Edey went for a career-best 21 points, carrying Purdue down the stretch, while Aaron Wheeler made a series of threes to continue his outstanding play and help the Boilermakers to their fourth consecutive win.
More to come.
