It's the point of his career where Zach Edey is doing things no other player has done. As he's climbing up towards Purdue's all-time scoring list on the heels of becoming the all-time rebounding leader, he's starting to break Big Ten records as well.



Zach Edey was named the Big Ten conference Player of the Week for the fifth time this season. But more notable, is this is the 11th time in his career winning the award after taking it six weeks last season. That number passes Ohio State's Evan Turner on most all-time in the history of the conference.



Edey's week included to wins for Purdue. A 96-68 drubbing of Rutgers, the best defense in the Big Ten, where Edey went for 25 points and 7 rebounds. Then, on the road, Purdue dropped Michigan 84-76 and Edey scored a season-high 35 points and had 15 rebounds.



Most striking about his week is his efficiency, he was 7 of 8 from the field against Rutgers and 14 of 18 against Michigan. He was also 11 for 11 from the free throw line against Rutgers and 7 for 11 against the Wolverines.

Edey also had zero turnovers on the week.





There are two more weeks left for Purdue and the Big Ten regular season schedule where Edey can try to create distance at the top of the record books. Purdue's lone game this week is at home against Michigan State before it travels to Illinois next week and finishes the season at home against Wisconsin.



