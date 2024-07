14 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocks, and a tip-in later, and Zach Edey's NBA debut is in the books.



If the first summer league game is any indication, Edey isn't just going to make it in the NBA, he's gonna make waves.



Through a game, Edey blocked shots, set monster screens, and sent a game to overtime with a tip-in with .8 left to play.



For a lot of Grizzlies fans and NBA fans, it was a first look at the 7-4 2X National Player of the Year from Purdue. For some, it was a replay of what college fans saw Edey do for the last four years.



Memphis did lose to Utah State in overtime, 97-95, but there was plenty to feel hopeful about for the future for the Grizzlies with their 9th pick out playing one of the better younger big men in the league, Walker Kessler.



Let's take a look at a fun first night of NBA Summer League.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DTFVUQ0guIFRJRSBHQU1FLiAwLjIgTEVGVC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hidWkzNHIxSTAiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oYnVpMzRyMUkw PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTlBWSnE4dVRxdSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05QVkpxOHVUcXU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWVtcGhpcyBH cml6emxpZXMgKEBtZW1ncml6eikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9tZW1ncml6ei9zdGF0dXMvMTgxMDUxMjA0MTE0NjI5MDU1Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After missing a put back dunk attempt to go up one with less than ten seconds to play, Zach Edey got a chance for redemption with the Grizzlies down two with 0.8 to play.



After making the first free throw, Grizzlies missed the second attempt on purpose to try and play for the tip-in. Despite two seven footers trying to block him out, Edey was able to get a hand up and deflect the miss just right off the glass and in to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZW1waGlzIGd1YXJkcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR2pw bmwyMmFXQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dqcG5sMjJhV0M8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgR3JlZyBXYWRkZWxsIChAZ3dpenp5MTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3dpenp5MTIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTA1MTQyNjYzNzEz NTQ5ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Edey was dominant on the glass, and ended up with 14 points, but those points didn't come quite as easy as they did in college.



It wasn't that Edey was being stopped inside, at least not be defenders. The few times Edey got the ball, he made the most of it, inlcuding this poster dunk.



But the Grizzlies guards did not seem overly aware of Edey's prowess inside. Instead of feeding the big man, Edey was left to play as the primary ball screener on pick and rolls, a weapon on the glass, and a transition target for a couple dunks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aYWNoIEVkZXkgZ2V0cyBibG9ja2VkLCBzdGF5cyB3aXRoIGl0IGFu ZCBkZWxpdmVycyBhIHBvc3Rlci4uIG5vdCBiYWQgZm9yIHRoZSB3b3JzdCBk cmFmdCBwaWNrIG9mIGFsbCB0aW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20va3J5c3RlbnBlZWs/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtyeXN0 ZW5wZWVrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vamhDTDZKajlBSiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2poQ0w2Smo5QUo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg4Zep 4ZGOVCDhl6/hlodJR+GVvFQgKEBpdHNBbnRXcmlnaHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXRzQW50V3JpZ2h0L3N0YXR1cy8xODEwNTA4 OTM5NjA5NDE1NzEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgOSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Edey's screening is worth noting though. Edey will be playing with Ja Morant in a few months and Morant is probably licking his lips. Edey's ability to create space for ball handlers was on display throughout the game. Enough so that highlight reels of those screens were compiled and shared on the Twitter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GKioqIGl0Ljxicj48YnI+WmFjaCBFZGV5IE5CQSBTdW1tZXIgTGVh Z3VlIHNjcmVlbmluZyBoaWdobGlnaHRzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vbjc3ZlFRY2FZQSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL243N2ZRUWNhWUE8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XM1JoMnVtR1RzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vVzNSaDJ1bUdUczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZW4gU3RldmVucyAoQEJl blNjb3R0U3RldmVucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C ZW5TY290dFN0ZXZlbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTA1MDMzMzg4NTQ2MDEwMDI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Here's a closer look at Edey throwing down. Even in the NBA, there just aren't men as big as Edey.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FREVZIE9OIEhJUyBIRUFEIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Z UlloTmNleDdoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWVJZaE5jZXg3aDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDaHJpcyBWZXJub24gKEBDaHJpc1Zlcm5vblNob3cpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hyaXNWZXJub25TaG93L3N0YXR1 cy8xODEwNTA3MDE4MjgyNjE5MTY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1 bHkgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Now this looks like Edey from college. Edey gets a screen and seals off Kessler inside and for one of the few times a pass found Edey inside. Edey hits Kessler with his body, spins, and finishes with a left handed hook at the rim.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdW4gcGxheSBkZXNpZ24gdG8gZ2V0IFNwZW5jZXIgc2V0dGluZyBh IGNyb3NzIHNjcmVlbiBvZmYgdGhlIGN1cmwuIEVkZXkgZ2V0cyBpdCBkb3du IGxvdyBhbmQgZ29lcyB0byB3b3JrIGluIHRoZSBwb3N0LCBnZXR0aW5nIHRv IHRoZSBsZWZ0IGhhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1l5NHRRcWx5 UUciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZeTR0UXFseVFHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEpvZSBKYWNrc29uIChAam9lamFja3NvbkNCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb2VqYWNrc29uQ0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xODEwNTAzMDk5 ODI5NjE2NjkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Then there was Edey hustling, getting down the floor and being rewarded with an open runway.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SVU4gVEhFIEZMT09SIEJJRyBEQVdHIPCfl6PvuI88YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19nZ2phY2tzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QF9nZ2phY2tzb248L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS96YWNoX2VkZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHphY2hf ZWRleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhOSUQxU2gyUmUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84TklEMVNoMlJlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1lbXBo aXMgR3JpenpsaWVzIChAbWVtZ3JpenopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbWVtZ3Jpenovc3RhdHVzLzE4MTA0OTEzOTYzODM4MDU4MjE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Edey comes into the NBA with a lot of questions about his defense as well. Edey showed himself well on the defensive end. He had four blocks, defended well in space, and was a real deterrant around the rim. Here, a highlight of an early block.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+WmFjaCBFZGV5LCByaW0gcHJvdGVjdG9yOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vcWZiTm80MzJtMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FmYk5vNDMy bTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4gTyYjMzk7Q29ubm9yIChAS2V2aW5P Q29ubm9yTkJBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tldmlu T0Nvbm5vck5CQS9zdGF0dXMvMTgxMDQ4NzMyMTQyMDMwODY3Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oh, and it didn't take long for Zach Edey to show himself as a good teammate. Edey was involved in an after play skerfuffle that led to him getting his first technical foul in the NBA with former Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aYWNoIEVkZXkgdGhlIGVuZm9yY2VyPGJyPjxicj5JIGxvdmUgaXQg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FSNVg2VnlUVnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9xUjVYNlZ5VFZxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGVyaWMgKEBFcmljVHdl ZXRzTkJBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VyaWNUd2Vl dHNOQkEvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTA0OTI4Mjk3NjE3NTMyOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

There was a slight scare when Edey tweaked his ankle to start the second half, but after going halfway to the locker room, he turned around and re-entered the game without missing more than a couple minutes. From there, he showed off his incredible endurance and stamina for a big man. He played most the second half, almost the entire fourth quarter, and all of overtime.



He racked up his first double-double in the NBA, something he did a lot at Purdue in college.



It's just one NBA Summer League game, but so far, it looks like Edey belongs.