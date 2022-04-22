Zach Edey makes return for next season official

Purdue standout Zach Edey made official on Friday what had become apparent the past few weeks: That he'll return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

The second-team All-Big Ten center was known to have considered at least exploring a potential shot at the professional ranks.

Instead, he'll play at least one more season at Purdue, at which time he'll be one of the top players in the Big Ten and maybe one of the better players in all of college basketball.