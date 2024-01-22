It is safe to say that Zach Edey is on fire. He has scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games and was thoroughly dominant last week in wins at Indiana and Iowa. As a result, he was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the ninth time in his career.

The nine honors is a new school record, and he is now one short of tying Evan Turner for the conference record. It is also the third time this season he has won the award.

Edey is now just 25 points and 8 blocks away from achieving the 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks career milestone, making him the third player in NCAA history to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocked shots and shoot 60.0 percent from the field (David Robinson, Patrick Ewing).