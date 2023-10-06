In an announcement that surprises absolutely no one Purdue's Zach Edey was named the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a First Team all-Big Ten selection according to the league's media. Edey decided to return to Purdue after being named National Player of the Year in March, and as a result Purdue is favored to repeat at conference champion.

Since voting started in 1994-95, just 18 Boilermakers have been voted to the preseason All-Big Ten team – the sixth-highest total in the conference. Edey joins past Boilermakers Robbie Hummel, E’Twaun Moore and Trevion Williams as two-time preseason honorees. It also marks the ninth straight season that a Purdue player has been named preseason All-Big Ten.

Edey was joined on the team by Illinois’ Terrance Shannon (unanimous), Maryland’s Julian Reese and Jahmir Young (unanimous), Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia, Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga, Northwestern’s Boo Buie (unanimous) and Rutgers’ Cliff Omoruyi.

Edey is in line for a number of milestones this coming season. He currently is 23rd on Purdue's all-time scoring list with 1,533 points and he needs 791 points to become the all-time leading scorer in school history. By comparison last seaosn he had 757 points. He is currently ninth with 847 rebounds and needs 302 to top that school list after gathering 438 last year. It seems very likely he will establish himself as the lone member of the 2,000-1,000 club at Purdue with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Finally, he is third in career double-doubles with 39, trailing only Joe Barry Carroll (53) and Terry Dischinger (54)