Zach Edey Not Scrimmaging at NBA Combine

Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
@CBartleyRivals

The Combine shifts to one on one work outs ahead of scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the NBA combine prepares for one on ones between teams and players, the real decisions for potential NBA draft picks is whether to play in the scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday.

It appears that Zach Edey and his agent Mark Bartelstein has made their decision to sit out the scrimmages, joining a frustratingly long list of Combine invites to sit out the two days of five on five.

It's been a growing trend the last couple years, for most invitees to skip the playing portion of the NBA combine. After a first day of decent measurements, Edey will continue to focus on team work outs and interviews over the week while avoiding showcasing his on court ability to measure up against NBA caliber and potential draft picks.

He had a good first day of measurables.

But the truth is, there was little to be gained for a big man whose best skills won't be shown in an exhibition format and glorified pick up game with a court full of players trying to prove their mark to NBA execs around the league.

Edey's NBA career and his decision to stay in the draft this season or return to college will likely rest on if a couple NBA teams thinks that Edey's unique ability to score inside, incredible size, and ability to improve is enough to take a big chance on someone who is more fitted for an NBA style left to VHS tapes and film vaults.

The combine scrimmages are loosely organized, usually fast-paced, and guard-centric affairs. Edey who hopes to show that his scoring inside can translate to the NBA while also being an effective screener, a surprisingly nimble giant, and capable of keeping up on defense wouldn't likely thrive in that scenario.

Edey was Purdue's #1 option in college. He excelled with the ball in his hand, but in the scrimmage, the inability to hang on the perimeter defensively or space the ball on offense would likely highlight the NBA's biggest concerns about its biggest player at the combine.

Edey will instead stick to working out for teams, interviewing, and remaining one of the draft's biggest mysteries.

