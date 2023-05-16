While the NBA combine prepares for one on ones between teams and players, the real decisions for potential NBA draft picks is whether to play in the scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday.



It appears that Zach Edey and his agent Mark Bartelstein has made their decision to sit out the scrimmages, joining a frustratingly long list of Combine invites to sit out the two days of five on five.



It's been a growing trend the last couple years, for most invitees to skip the playing portion of the NBA combine. After a first day of decent measurements, Edey will continue to focus on team work outs and interviews over the week while avoiding showcasing his on court ability to measure up against NBA caliber and potential draft picks.



He had a good first day of measurables.



But the truth is, there was little to be gained for a big man whose best skills won't be shown in an exhibition format and glorified pick up game with a court full of players trying to prove their mark to NBA execs around the league.