{{ timeAgo('2023-05-16 08:36:49 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Zach Edey Not Scrimmaging at NBA Combine
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
The Combine shifts to one on one work outs ahead of scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday.
While the NBA combine prepares for one on ones between teams and players, the real decisions for potential NBA draft picks is whether to play in the scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday.
It appears that Zach Edey and his agent Mark Bartelstein has made their decision to sit out the scrimmages, joining a frustratingly long list of Combine invites to sit out the two days of five on five.
It's been a growing trend the last couple years, for most invitees to skip the playing portion of the NBA combine. After a first day of decent measurements, Edey will continue to focus on team work outs and interviews over the week while avoiding showcasing his on court ability to measure up against NBA caliber and potential draft picks.
He had a good first day of measurables.
But the truth is, there was little to be gained for a big man whose best skills won't be shown in an exhibition format and glorified pick up game with a court full of players trying to prove their mark to NBA execs around the league.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Edey's NBA career and his decision to stay in the draft this season or return to college will likely rest on if a couple NBA teams thinks that Edey's unique ability to score inside, incredible size, and ability to improve is enough to take a big chance on someone who is more fitted for an NBA style left to VHS tapes and film vaults.
The combine scrimmages are loosely organized, usually fast-paced, and guard-centric affairs. Edey who hopes to show that his scoring inside can translate to the NBA while also being an effective screener, a surprisingly nimble giant, and capable of keeping up on defense wouldn't likely thrive in that scenario.
Edey was Purdue's #1 option in college. He excelled with the ball in his hand, but in the scrimmage, the inability to hang on the perimeter defensively or space the ball on offense would likely highlight the NBA's biggest concerns about its biggest player at the combine.
Edey will instead stick to working out for teams, interviewing, and remaining one of the draft's biggest mysteries.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