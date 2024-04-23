Back to back National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, has officially declared for the NBA Draft, he told ESPN today.



Edey led Purdue to back to back #1 seeds in the tournament and avenged a first round upset two seasons ago to take Purdue all the way to the National Championship game for the first time since 1969.



Edey was college basketball's unanimous best player for back to back seasons, leading Purdue from the center position and dominating college basketball. Purdue won the Big Ten by three games in the last two seasons, earned the #1 spot in the AP poll for multiple weeks, and earned two #1 seeds and one Big Ten Tournament title with Edey as its best player.



Edey's popularity at Purdue extended long past game times. After each home game, Edey patiently waited and moved around Mackey Arena, signing each and every item from kids and fans and posing for selfie after selfie.



Edey declared and nearly chose to go to the NBA last season, but Edey did return for his senior season and led Purdue to its first Final Four under Matt Painter.



Edey was a fringe first round prospect last year, mocked to go as late as the second round last season. His gamble to come back to Purdue and show off his added mobility, passing IQ, and all around improved game paid off. Edey is now slated to be a fringe lottery pick this season and will almost assuredly be a first round pick which comes with it a guaranteed contract and hopefully, a role on a team right away.



Edey leaves Purdue as the all-time rebounding and point leader after four years at Purdue. Edey was a part of every Purdue team that has been ranked #1 in the league.





His career at Purdue ended with unanimous acclaim as college basketball's best player, but he entered Purdue anonymous, with a ranking in the low 400's when he signed with Matt Painter and Purdue. He leaves with a novel's worth of awards.







Zach Edey's legacy will be even larger than his size on the court at Purdue as he leaves as arguable the best Purdue basketball player in school history.