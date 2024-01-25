On Tuesday night Zach Edey passed Terry Dischinger to move into sixth place on Purdue's all-time scoring list. He now sits at 1,991 points in his career, and with 11 regular season games left and anywhere from two to nine postseason games, he is in range of several Purdue milestones. In the next game he can beome the sixth player to score 2,000 in his career, and the first to do so since E'Twaun Moore.

Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders Player Points Rick Mount 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2,136 Dave Schellhase 2,074 Troy Lewis 2,038 Zach Edey 1,991

Can Edey catch Rick Mount as the all-time scoring leader? He has already played more games than Mount, as Mount only played in three seasons and did not have a three-point line, but still, it is a record that has stood for over 50 years. Here is what he needs to average per game the rest of the way to pass Mount, with anywhere between 13 (11 regular season, 1 B1G Tourney, 1 NCAA games) and 20 (11 regular season, 3 B1G tourney assuming a double bye, and 6 NCAA games).

Zach Edey Average Needed Games Left Scoring Average 13 25.6 14 23.8 15 22.2 16 20.8 17 19.6 18 18.5 19 17.5 20 16.7

As you can see, Mount is in range. If Purdue plays at least four postseason games it might even be likely that he passes him. That is the number of postseason games Purdue played last season, so it is a reasonable expectation. I think it is more likely he gets at least five (two B1G tourney, three NCAA), so if he hits about 21 points per game he is gooing to get it. He is currently at 22.9, so if he keeps up that pace he would do it in Purdue's fourth postseason game. He will very likely pass 2,000 points on Sunday at Rutgers. He will probably get to Troy Lewis against either Northwestern or at Wisconsin, Dave Schellhase against Indiana, then E'Twaun and Joe Barry Carroll near the end of the regular season. The conference record is 2,613 points by Calbert Cheaney. That is probably only in range if Purdue reaches both the Big Ten Tournament final and the NCAA Tournament final, and even then he would need to average over 29 points per game for the remaining 20 games. Mount is currently sixth on the Big Ten scoring list, and third through fifth is a tight grouping of Glen Rice at 2,442; Mike McGee at 2,439; and Steve Alford at 2,438. Alford is 115 ahead of Mount. When Edey hits 2,000 points he will be the 34th player in Big Ten history to reach that milestone, but the top 10 seems almost certain at this point.

Purdue All-Time Rebounding Leaders Player Rebounds Joe Barry Carroll 1,148 Zach Edey 1,075

This record is almost certain to fall. Edey needs 74 more rebounds to pass Joe Barry Carroll on the all-time list and since he is averaging 11.4 per game that is going to fall before the end of the regular season. If you're looking for a date for that record it seems likely to happen at home against Rutgers on February 22. It could happen at Ohio State on February 18 too. Carroll is fifth on the Big Ten list, and it seems likely Edey will pass Brad Sellers (1,153) and Ethan Happ (1,217) to move into third. With a good tournament run Edey can get past Jordan Murphy (1,305) for second, but Jerry Lucas at 1,411 for the Big Ten record seems unlikely. It should be noted that Edey is atop the offensive rebounding list in Big Ten history with 431. Can he get to 500 by the end of the year? It seems possible. That would have him at 10th on the all-time Division I list.

Purdue All-Time Double Doubles Player Double-Doubles Terry Dischinger 54 Joe Barry Carroll 53 Zach Edey 52

This is another record that is almost certain to fall, and very soon. Edey already has 13 double-doubles in Purdue's 20 games this year, so it is entirely possible he ties the record by this time next week.

Big Ten Field Goal Percentage Leaders Player FG Percentage Zach Edey 61.97% Deon Thomas 61.89% Nick Ward 60.45% Carl Landry 60.24% Dererk Pardon 60.15%

Edey is only the fifth player in Big Ten history to hit over 60% of his field goals, and as of right now he is the most accurate shooter in conference history. He is slowly adding to it too, as he is shooting a career best 62.1%. That is incredibly efficiency. Five times out of eight that he releases the ball toward the basket he scores. The Division I record for this is absurd. With a minimum of 400 attempts Udoka Azubuike holds the record with an insane 74.56%. Edey is currently 27th on the all-time list.

