Zach Edey is widely expected to repeat as National Player of the Year, and today the first of those repeats became official. Today the Sporting News named him the repeat winner of their National Player of the Year Award. Edey becomes the eighth repeat winner of the Sporting News’ National Player of the Year, joining Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas, Bill Bradley, Lew Alcindor, Bill Walton, Michael Jordan and Luka Garza as recipients that have won the award twice.

Dating to last year, Edey has now won all seven major National Player of the Year accolades that have been handed out as he has a chance to become the first unanimous (winning all of them) back-to-back Player of the Year honoree since Bill Walton in 1972 and 1973. The five remaining National Player of the Year awards come from the Associated Press, the Naismith Award, the Wooden Award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Those awards will be announced later, but Edey is the heavy favorite to make it a clean sweep yet again.