Zach Edey to Miss Purdue Basketball's Europe Trip
Purdue's National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, decided to return to Purdue for his senior season, but he won't be around the program for over a month and will miss Purdue's Europe trip to play for Team Canada in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
While the rest of Edey's team will be spending 11 days in Europe, traveling and playing four exhibition games, Edey will be training and competing with Team Canada for the FIBA World Cup.
Purdue's delayed Europe trip will have Matt Painter's squad in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Italy as part of a cultural, sight-seeing excursion according to a release from Purdue Athletics.
Purdue will fly from Chicago on August 7th to Munich, Germany.
Purdue will then play their first game on August 9th again Kickz Ibam in Munich and BG Hessing Kangaroos on August 10th in Stadtbergen.
Purdue will then play for a third straight game in Austria on August 11th against SKN St. Polten.
Purdue's final game will come against BK Brno in the Czech Republic.
Live streaming will be made available but specifics are not known yet on the provider.
Zach Edey's summer will include a trip to Germany as well as Team Canada will play in Germany and Spain before heading to Indonesia for the World Cup.
Team Canada is an NBA-rich roster filled with World-Champions and All-NBA Stars.
Notable names for the roster are: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Luguentz Dort (OKC Thunder), Kelly Olynyk (Detroit Pistons), and Dwight Powell (LA Clippers).
Edey provides Team Canada with their only traditional big while also playing with some of the NBA's best ball handlers, Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray, and should offer as an interested pick and roll big man.
Team Canada will exhibition between August 9th and 18th against Germany, New Zealand, Spain, and the Dominican Republic. Team Canada is coming off a disappointing 21st place finish in 2019.
Team Canada's Head Coach is Jordi Fernandez, an assistant head coach for the Sacramento Kings.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup starts on August 25th and will go through September 10th.
Team Canada is in Group H with France, Lebanon, and Latvia. The top two finishes in each group will advance to the second round.
Team Canada will play France on August 25th, Lebanon on August 27th, and Latvia on August 29th.