Purdue's National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, decided to return to Purdue for his senior season, but he won't be around the program for over a month and will miss Purdue's Europe trip to play for Team Canada in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

While the rest of Edey's team will be spending 11 days in Europe, traveling and playing four exhibition games, Edey will be training and competing with Team Canada for the FIBA World Cup.



Purdue's delayed Europe trip will have Matt Painter's squad in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Italy as part of a cultural, sight-seeing excursion according to a release from Purdue Athletics.



Purdue will fly from Chicago on August 7th to Munich, Germany.



Purdue will then play their first game on August 9th again Kickz Ibam in Munich and BG Hessing Kangaroos on August 10th in Stadtbergen.



Purdue will then play for a third straight game in Austria on August 11th against SKN St. Polten.



Purdue's final game will come against BK Brno in the Czech Republic.



Live streaming will be made available but specifics are not known yet on the provider.