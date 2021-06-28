Zach Edey will join Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst in Latvia
Purdue sophomore Zach Edey has earned a spot on Canada's 19-and-under World Cup team, and was named an alternate for his native country's Senior National Team, i.e. its Olympic qualifier team.
Teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst had previously earned roster spots for the team USA Basketball will send to Latvia for the FIBA 19U World Cup tournament that runs July 3-11.
Edey very nearly earned a spot on the team Canada hopes will represent it in Tokyo at the Summer Games, but the 19U team will almost certainly offer him more of an opportunity to play a prominent role. Most of the players who made Canada's Senior National Team play in the NBA.
