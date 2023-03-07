Zach Edey is the 2022-23 Big Ten Men's Player of the Year.



It's the first of what will likely be an entire showcase room full of season awards for Purdue's big man. Edey's phenomenal junior year coincided with a Purdue team that's spent 7 weeks at #1, largely in part because of their big man's ascension.



Edey is averaging 21.9 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. He led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounds, only the third Big Ten player to ever accomplish that feat. The other two were also Boilermakers, Glenn Robinson and Caleb Swanigan.



Edey spent most the last two years sharing center duty with Trevion Williams. With Williams graduated, Edey assumed the role as primary big man and will likely be named National Player of the Year. Despite being 7'4" and near 300 lbs., Edey is playing over 31 minutes a game. He's the country's best offensive weapon, making 61 percent of his shots and getting to the line 7 times a game.







Zach Edey is KenPom's highest rated player and is on track to finish with the third most efficient season in the history of college basketball.



It was in Portland during the PK85 that Edey announced himself to the country going up against some of the best big men in the country.



Again Kyle Filipowski and Duke, Edey went for 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Purdue won that game, 75-56. The night prior to that, Edey went head to head with Drew Timme, a favorite for National Player of the Year.



Edey went for 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting while leading Purdue to an 84-66 victory.



Zach Edey saved some of his best Big Ten performances for his match ups with the runner up for the award, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Edey had 33 points and 18 rebounds in Bloomington on 15 of 19 shooting and followed that up with 26 points and 18 rebounds when Indiana came to Mackey Arena.



On December 4th, Zach Edey out rebounded the entire Minnesota Golden Gophers team by himself. He scored 31 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Minnesota finished the game with just 21 team rebounds.