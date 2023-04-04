PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-04 17:57:01 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Zach Edey Wins John Wooden Award
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Zach Edey, 7-4 and 300 lbs, has swept all six of the major National Player of the Year Awards in Men's College Basketball after being named the John Wooden Award Winner on Tuesday.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A disappointing first round exit in the tournament for Purdue could not overshadow the big man's dominance from the very start of the season.
When the season started, Purdue had no expectations, picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Zach Edey certainly wasn't a favorite to win any national awards. Just two seasons before, Edey was a recruit no one but Matt Painter. Someone who deemed likely to redshirt, an after thought with a recruit ranking outside the top-400.
But Edey surprised coaches then and did what he's done better than any college player in the last three seasons - he got better. In staggering, exponential waves, Zach Edey improved his game going into his sophomore season where he'd take over the starting spots at points in the season over entrenched All-B10 center Trevion Williams.
But nothing could ready the nation for the growth Edey showed in his third, and possibly final college season.
Edey went from a part time player to a center capable of playing every minute Matt Painter needed of him. Edey's minutes jumped from 19 a game his sophomore campaign to over 31 minutes a game this season. His efficiency didn't take a hit. Instead, Edey showed an expanded offensive game, a dominating glass presence, and improved mobility that allowed his size to take over on both ends of the floor.
He turned from part-time player to the undisputed best player in the country in one off-season.
Zach Edey's junior campaign will go down as one of the most dominant seasons in the history of college basketball. And if Edey's career ends after just three seasons, he will go down as not just the best of this season but an all-time great.
As it stands, Edey finishes his career with the highest player efficiency rating in NCAA history by a good margin. He's the best offensive rebounder in the history of the Big Ten and third best in the NCAA. His total rebound percentage is the best in Big Ten history and the 6th best in NCAA history. He has the highest offensive plus minus in the NCAA.
His junior year saw him average 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks. He helped Purdue get a #1 seed and win both the Big Ten outright and the Big Ten Tournament.