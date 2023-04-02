PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-02 13:00:13 -0500') }}
basketball
Zach Edey Wins Naismith Award, Consensus NPOY
Travis Miller
•
BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Another day, another award it seems for Zach Edey. The Purdue junior's tremendous season has already paid off with numerous First Team All-America nods and National Player of the Year Awards from The Sporting News and the Associated Press. The latest such award come from the Naismith Awards, as he was named the Jersey MIke's Player of the Year.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Edey is the second Boilermaker to win the award, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994 as the only winners from Purdue. Also at the Final Four this weekend Edey was recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for its National Player of the Year. In addition to that he took home the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's best center. Edey has now earned five major National Player of the Year accolades, previously being recognized by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP) as their recipient of the award. He also won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award on Tuesday, in addition to being named the National Player of the Year by CBS Sports on Thursday. He has been named a first-team All-American by every outlet.
Edey becomes the first Canadian native to win National Player of the Year honor. He is also the fifth Big Ten Player in the last 14 years to be named National Player of the Year joining Evan Turner (2010), Trey Burke (2013), Frank Kaminsky (2015) and Luka Garza (2021) as National Players of the Year.
The only major award he is waiting on now is the Wooden Award, announced later this week.