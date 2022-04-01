Look at Zander Horvath. Look at him!

He has muscles in places where other people don’t have places. The Boilermaker running back’s comic book super hero physique was on full display during Purdue’s recent Pro Day. And, from all accounts, Horvath aced the day.

With his shirt off and muscles rippling, Horvath knocked out 31 bench-press reps with 225 pounds. The most a running back had at the NFL Combine last month was 27. Horvath was just getting started.