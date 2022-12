Five-star prospect Flory Bidunga has been on a tear to start his junior season. Entering Tuesday night's game with Zionsville the 6'10" junior, who is rated No. 2 in the class of 2024 by Rivals, was having a dominant year for the Kokomo Wildkats. He came in averaging dazzling 20.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 5.8 blocks per game with an astonishing 81% shooting percentage from the floor and two triple doubles of the points-rebounds-blocks variety.

With Purdue coach Matt Painter in attendance visiting Zionsville had a big answer for the big man.