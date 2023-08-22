In 2020, Antonio Stevens was one of the best freshmen on the roster. During his standout freshman season, disaster struck, as he suffered one of the more severe knee injuries I can recall.

His 2021 season was gone, used for rehab and a redshirt season. Rehab continued well into 2022 and there were questions if he would suit up last season at all. He answered those questions though, playing in the last 13 games of the season, being a major contributor on the special teams units.

Stevens now looks to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball more regularly. The big-bodied, ultra-athletic safety may find his way back on the field with his versatility. While safety has been more of a natural position for Antonio, he has spent time working with the inside linebackers as well.

With his size, mobility, and athleticism, he may be a natural fit. In the new defense, the new inside linebacker does not need to be a thumper, downhill type of inside linebacker. The premium is on an athlete that can run sideline to sideline and scrape over to make plays.

Aside from O.C. Brothers, only a couple of others can do that on the roster. Stevens may be another.